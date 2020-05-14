Guthrie Robert Packer begin plans to reopen

SAYRE, PA (WETM) – Businesses in Pennsylvania are laying out plans to begin their reopening process.

Guthrie Robert Packer Hospitals will begin to gradually resume services.

As they start the process, J Micheal Scalzone, Executive Vice President Chief Quality Officer of Guthrie Clinic, said: “Guthrie, is assuring the community that it is taking every measure to ensure its facilities are safe for patients, visitors, and staff.”

As the hospital begins to slowly reopen, CDC regulations will continue to stay prominent. Such as temperature screening, social distancing, and wearing masks while inside of the building.

“I think the biggest message we would like to share is that we are prepared to take care of both types of patience [COVID positive and non-COIVD-19] and that we have made significant efforts to make sure it’s safe, both with social distancing and masking and the other preparations to make sure we can take care of patience in our facilities and our offices that are safe.” J Micheal Scalzone, Executive Vice President Chief Quality Officer of Guthrie Clinic

Guthrie also thanked those in and around the community that donated to the hospital during this pandemic.