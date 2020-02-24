Guthrie Robert Packer excels nursing skills internationally with the Avant program

SAYRE, PA. (WETM) – A partnership that is working together to change lives internationally. Avant Healthcare Professionals teamed up with Guthrie Robert Packer hospital in providing excellent skills in the nursing program to help those in need of advancing their nursing career.

Avant provides a unique combination of clinical and cultural transitions training as well as personalized, ongoing support to ensure a successful placement of all our healthcare professionals.

Guthrie Hospital provides a home away from home, giving international nursing a unique career environment where participants to learn and grow.

Stacey-Anndelay and Nicola Clarke-Tomlinson are two women the program has helped excel their careers to a new level, not just in the workplace but fro their families as well. The transition from Jamacia to the United States is not easy, but both ladies have enjoyed the learning experience.



This experience is still ongoing for both women, as they plan to advocate those aspiring to follow in their footsteps internationally in taking big risks and leaps of faith.