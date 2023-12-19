SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — Guthrie will outsource about 25% of its Information Technology jobs to a company out of Troy, Michigan starting in March 2024.

18 News received several emails claiming Guthrie IT people would work for a company located outside the United States. We reached out to Guthrie, and we received a statement on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

The statement confirms the members of what it calls “select” IT teams will transition to work for HTC in March. However, the statement also says, “This partnership with HTC will allow us to make the necessary transformation while valuing the current team that will continue to have meaningful employment as part of the Guthrie family.”

Guthrie did not disclose the exact number of positions affected. It also states, “These teams will continue to directly support Guthrie’s work and mission, now as part of HTC, maintaining the same relationships with colleagues and customers.”

Guthrie currently employs more than 6,500 caregivers and 700 doctors in five hospitals and a network of outpatient facilities in Pennsylvania and Upstate New York, according to the news release. A full copy of the Guthrie Media Statement is below.

Sayre, Pa. – Guthrie is continuing on a path of transformation to enable ongoing success in innovating health care for our communities. We are developing a key partnership around IT infrastructure that can scale, maintain and reinvest in these critical core information technology capabilities that translate across all industries.

Through a partnership with HTC, a Troy Michigan based company, Guthrie employees on select IT teams will become HTC employees in March. This represents approximately 25% of Guthrie’s IT workforce. These teams will continue to directly support Guthrie’s work and mission, now as part of HTC, maintaining the same relationships with colleagues and customers. This partnership with HTC will allow us to make the necessary transformation, while valuing the current team that will continue to have meaningful employment as part of the Guthrie family. Furthermore, HTC has vowed additional investment in their staff and infrastructure, to benefit both Guthrie and the communities we serve.

The Guthrie Clinic is a non-profit multispecialty health system that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. Based in Sayre, Pennsylvania, The Guthrie Clinic is one of the nation’s longest established group practices, founded in 1910 by Dr. Donald Guthrie with a vision of providing patient-centered care through a clinically-integrated network of employed providers. It is an industry leader in the use of technology and electronic medical records to provide high-quality care. Among The Guthrie Clinic’s 6,500 caregivers are more than 700 physicians and advanced practice providers, representing the spectrum of medical specialties and sub-specialties. The Guthrie Clinic is a five-hospital system with a large network of outpatient facilities that spans nearly 9,000 square miles in Pennsylvania and upstate New York. It is dedicated to training the next generation of health care leaders, offering seven residencies and three fellowships.

