Hair Hut Salon and Day Spa among many preparing to reopen

News
Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- The Hair Hut Salon and Day Spa is among many businesses planning to reopen under the new COVID-19 regulations presented by Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss.

All businesses are still being asked to follow COVID-19 regulations and according to Governor Cuomo businesses are allowed to deny customers service if they are not following the guidelines by wearing a face mask.

After speaking to the owner of The Hair Hut Salon and Day Spa, Rosa Giammichele, it was evident that preparing a small business for customers during this pandemic is not an easy process.

Phase 2 is the next phase in Governor Cuomo’s section plan to reopen New York State.

18 News will continue to update you as more businesses begin opening throughout this pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now