Hair Hut Salon and Day Spa among many preparing to reopen

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- The Hair Hut Salon and Day Spa is among many businesses planning to reopen under the new COVID-19 regulations presented by Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss.

All businesses are still being asked to follow COVID-19 regulations and according to Governor Cuomo businesses are allowed to deny customers service if they are not following the guidelines by wearing a face mask.

After speaking to the owner of The Hair Hut Salon and Day Spa, Rosa Giammichele, it was evident that preparing a small business for customers during this pandemic is not an easy process.

Phase 2 is the next phase in Governor Cuomo’s section plan to reopen New York State.

18 News will continue to update you as more businesses begin opening throughout this pandemic.