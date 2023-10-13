ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – With Halloween fast approaching, residents right here in the Twin Tiers certainly aren’t afraid to show off their Halloween spirit.

We took a spin around Elmira to see which houses had the best decorations.

One house on Pinnacle Road has a giant werewolf, a demon and a skeleton right in the front yard. It also has a moving witch to scare people as they drive by. A skeleton horse drawn hearse with a skeleton at the helm greets those who dare to pass by.

We spoke to the owner of this house on Davis Street to see what goes into putting his display together.

“It’s a family and friends thing. my wife puts out the designs and you know we go out and buy everything. My son comes, helps me put out the monster props. My friends come. It’s just a massive overtaking, but it’s a lot of fun. It’s a hobby,” said Pat Hetherington.

Each year, he’s had to start putting up the decorations earlier because of how much the project has grown. For him, Halloween has always been a special holiday. But, he’s disappointed at how the holiday has changed over the years.

“When I was young, I really looked forward to getting my costume and going out and getting the loot. And then by the time my children came along, you know, people had ruined Halloween with, you know, tricks on the candy and such like that. And it became almost an adult holiday,” said Hetherington.

Still, he enjoys the reactions of trick or treaters and neighbors.

“Last year, I had over 400 trick or treaters. The neighbors stop by and say they had a great Halloween because of all the trick or treaters. I’ve got some neighbors that come every day to see what I did different.”