ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – A Halloween Pop Market will be held this Sunday at the Elmira Heights American Legion on 236 Scottwood Avenue from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The free event will feature more than 45 artists, writers, creators, and small businesses.

“It is a mini free admission Comic Con, but we call it a Pop Market because it’s more than comics,” said organizer Jared Aiosa, who also owns Heroes Comic Shop in Elmira Heights. “We have plenty of gaming. The Game Shoppe from Corning will run what we call ‘The Game Room.’ That’s Pokémon. That’s Magic the Gathering. That’s Yu-Gi-Oh. All ages, family friendly event. Whatever you’re into, chances are you will find it here because we’re going to have over 45 plus different booths.” Aiosa says the main room of the American Legion is about 3,000 square feet.

“We’ve got just talented creators like Brian Middleton. Chris Bell, who has created two comics that are going to premiere during the Pop Market. We have Ethan Young. We have Philomena Jack. We have Emily Swan. So, it’s an exciting time.”

Aiosa says more vendors and activities will be set up in the lower level of the American Legion.

“We always say the American Legion is two floors of fun,” said Aiosa. “We do have an elevator at the Legion. Then we go into the “bar area.” Here is where we’re going to have the Checkpoint Gaming Lounge and do free video play. We also have free face painting.”

“The bar will be open for adults?” asked 18 News reporter Nicolas Dubina.

“It will. If you’re 21 and over you got it. Again, this is an event for everyone,” replied Aiosa.

“Then we’re going to hit the dance floor. We’re going to have even more vendors. So, we’re going to use all of the Elmira Heights American Legion.

“Do you this on your own time? This takes a lot of work. What makes you do it?” asked Dubina.

“That’s a great question. I try to get 4 to 5 hours of sleep. But I’m no different than anyone else. I’m no more special than anyone else. This is what I enjoy. To do all ages, free community events is very important to me. We want to let people know that they matter. We always want to encourage people to be creative. Put down your phone. Do something. Do something you enjoy.

There’s a lot going on in this area. So, I think it’s a matter of just always trying to get the word out that there are things to do. There are people doing very cool creative things, and half the time they’re your neighbors. Wear a costume, bring a friend, we think you’ll have a good time.”

Below, you can watch the full interview with Jared Aiosa and the full tour of the American Legion in Elmira Heights.