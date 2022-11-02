ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- For some, special effects makeup is what completes their Halloween look. However, it’s a skill that take could take a while to learn.

Destiny Young started getting into special effects makeup when she was 14 years old and has been perfecting her skill ever since. In addition to doing special effects makeup, she is also a licensed cosmetologist. While special effects makeup isn’t her only job, she does it when she can.

Young came into the 18 News studio last week to tryout some looks on Nick Guzzo and Jackie Gillis. She turned Nick into a zombie and Jackie into the cat from ‘Alice and Wonderland.’ You can find Destiny on any social media platform with the name Secrets of Destiny.