Hammondsport Firemen’s Annual Carnival returns in a reduced capacity

HAMMONDSPORT, N.Y. (WETM) -The Hammondsport Firemen’s Annual Carnival was condensed to a two-day event. The extravaganza kicked off with tours for residents and attendees using fire trucks to provide them with the firefighter’s experience.

While the fire department prepared for the annual event, they faced challenges that led to adjustments and last-minute changes.

“Basically when it all fell through was only about three weeks ago. So we had to try and come up with what we could do in a short amount of time,” said Chris McConnell, 1st Assistant Chief, Hammondsport Fire Department

The fire department removed the carnival rides and added more bouncy houses, miniature golf, and cornhole to ensure that the community would still have fun.

“This was the best thing that we could come up with and still give back to the village and a community because they, you know, they do so much for us they really do focus,” said McConnell

Although there aren’t any carnival rides there is still plenty of entertainment for everyone to enjoy.

There will be a live performance by Gemini. The Hammondsport firemen’s carnival will be open to the public until 10:00 pm. The fireworks will premiere tonight at 10:30 pm.