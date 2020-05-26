Hammondsport man arrested for Menacing and Possession of a Weapon

BATH, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard reports that on May 25, deputies of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jacob N. Webber, 18, of Hammondsport, on Menacing and Possesion of a weapon charges.

Deputies responded to a residence on Roosevelt Avenue, in Bath, to investigate a report of a person threatening another person with a knife.

It is alleged that Webber displayed a hunting type knife and threatened to kill another person with it.

Webber was charged with Menacing in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree.

Webber was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court at the Steuben County Jail and released to appear in Bath Town Court at a later date.