Hammondsport Mayoral race heating up

VILLAGE OF HAMMONDSPORT, NY (WETM) – Residents of the Village of Hammondsport will be voting on who they would like to be the mayor for the next two years.

Voters will cast their ballot at the Fred & Harriett Taylor Memorial Library from noon to 9 pm tomorrow. Masks and social distancing will be required inside the library.

Jean Jensen (D) is running against Mayor Emery Cummings (R). Cummings has been the Mayor for 26-years and is ready to continue in his role for the Village.

Cummings posted this message to the voters on his Facebook page:

Hello All and good day! I am reaching out to you today to remind you that Tuesday March 16 I am seeking re-election for Mayor of Hammondsport. I’ve held this position for 26 years. I feel I have been up front and honest with ever situation I have encountered. Our board has been open to listen to all. We have worked very hard with all departments to keep our tax rate as low as possible given all we have encountered in today’s world. My promise to you all is to continue to be an honest and committed leader. Please vote Emery Cummings Jr. Tuesday March 16 noon till 9:00 at our Library. Thank you for all your support.

Jensen admits that she has no experience in holding a position in politics. But says that when her husband was alive, he was very involved in the community. Now, she feels like it is her turn to contribute to the Village.

“I would like to get more community members involved in the projects of the Village,” Jensen said.

Jensen also points out that after years on the School Board and her position in a high-level management position she is qualified to be Mayor.

“I would like to get some new blood,” Jensen said.