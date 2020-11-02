Hanlon Elementary staff member test positive for COVID-19

ODESSA, N.Y. (WETM) – Howard Halon Elementary School in Odessa will be closed Monday, and students will begin temporarily learning remotely this week.

Due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19, students of the Elementary school will be temporarily learning remote until health officials provide updates for the future of staff and students.

According to the Odessa-Montour Central School District website, the Hanlon Elementary school will be closed on November 2nd.

The website also states all Hanlon students will begin remote learning from Tuesday, November 3rd until November 13th.

The site continues to say that B.C Cate and the Junior/ Senior High School will be open as usual.

