Happy International Dog Day!

MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today is going to the dogs; it’s International Dog Day! It’s a perfect way to bring attention around the world to our furry friends and encourage adoption.

If you’re looking to give a dog a loving home, there’s plenty of local organizations that can help you do just that.

“There’s no better feeling than sending an animal that was once unwanted and unloved to a home where we know it’s being spoiled and just having an amazing life,” Marguerite Pearson, director of marketing and communications for the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, said.

The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society lends a helping hand to over 7,000 animals each year. When it comes to adoption, Pearson says it’s a bond like none other.

“They feel a real connection. They want to give something to the animal and more often than not, they say the animal rescued them back,” Pearson said. “It’s a very mutual kind of thing and they get so much love back from the animal.”

Between new helpline programs and thorough adoption process, Director of Behavior and Enrichment, Nancy Haynes, says they make it easy to find the perfect match.

“We get really close to the adopters and spend a lot of time with them,” Haynes said. “We have several appointments for particular dogs to come in and meet with them and placing them in the home that’s going to fit both a person and the dog, that’s what matters to us.”