Happy National Cheese Day!

(NEWS10) — Fast cheese facts from the International Dairy Foods Association:

The most popular cheese recipe in the U.S. is “macaroni and cheese”

There are about 2,000 cheese varieties

Cheese takes up about one-tenth of the volume of the milk it was made from

Queen Victoria (1837-1901) received a giant wheel of cheddar—weighing over 1,000 pounds—as a wedding gift

Cheese is made from pressed curds of milk from cows, buffalo, goats, or sheep. Temperatures and age affect the taste and texture, along with spices, seasonings, or cultures. Plant-based options come from seeds, nuts, beans, grains, oils, and yeast.

In the Capital Region, a road trip to the Finger Lakes or Vermont isn’t out of the question for quality and variety. Still, you can find outstanding flavor and choice all over, from the selection at local delis to the rotating inventory of local cheesemongers.

What’s your favorite cheese? Mozzarella? Gouda? Brie? Philadelphia cream?

Among many ways to celebrate National Cheese Day: Try a new recipe or new type of cheese. Get recommendations from friends and share favorites using #NationalCheeseDay!