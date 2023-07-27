ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Hardinge, Inc. in Elmira announced it received nearly $1 million in grant funding for the strengthening and future development of its apprenticeship program.

The grant comes under the new Department of Energy National Laboratory Jobs ACCESS – Apprenticeships for Complete and Committed Employment for Specialized Skills – Program and was granted by the DOE’s National Nuclear Security Administration.

The NNSA awarded Hardinge, Inc. $978,053 to develop and strengthen apprenticeship training programs aligned with NNSA’s needs for traditional and emerging technician positions throughout its laboratories, plants, and sites.

“Across the NSE (Nuclear Security Enterprise), we see a need for a greater number of skilled trade workers,” said Dr. Kevin Greenaugh, Chief Science and Technology Officer for the Office of Defense Programs. “Training in these areas is increasingly limited; therefore, the ACCESS program is working to develop training programs to fill the gaps,” Greenaugh said.

The decision to pick Hardinge, Inc. was done so after a review process of grant applications submitted in response to the funding opportunity announcement.

The money granted to Harding, Inc. in Elmira will go towards its Level up @ Hardinge, program which will recruit and train apprentices in advanced manufacturing for the workforces at Los Alamos National Laboratory, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Kansas City National Security Campus, and Y-12 National Security Site.