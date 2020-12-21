Haverling High School moves to remote learning after positive case of COVID-19

BATH, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Due to a positive case of COVID-19, Haverling High School will be moving to remote learning for all students and staff.

According to the Bath Central School District Facebook page, superintendent Joe Rumsey released the information to students, parents, and staff around 7 pm Sunday.

The high school’s temporary move to remote learning is to get more information for the Steuben County Public Health Department and contact- tracing.

According to superintendent Rumsey, all other schools in the district will continue as normal. The DLL Middle School and the VEW Primary School will be in session.

As of right now, there is no word on when the transition back to hybrid learning will begin.