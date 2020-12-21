Haverling High School moves to remote learning after positive case of COVID-19

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATH, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Due to a positive case of COVID-19, Haverling High School will be moving to remote learning for all students and staff.

According to the Bath Central School District Facebook page, superintendent Joe Rumsey released the information to students, parents, and staff around 7 pm Sunday.

The high school’s temporary move to remote learning is to get more information for the Steuben County Public Health Department and contact- tracing.

According to superintendent Rumsey, all other schools in the district will continue as normal. The DLL Middle School and the VEW Primary School will be in session.

As of right now, there is no word on when the transition back to hybrid learning will begin.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now