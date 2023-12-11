ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Health experts around the Twin Tiers say that blood donations are traditionally low around the holiday season.

“Traditionally blood supplies are low at this time of year. There’s a number of reasons for that. One is the weather it’s the inability of individuals to get in to donate blood, and also the weather can cause increases in need for blood,” said Joe Keary, System Director of Laboratory Services for Arnot Health. “Traditionally, this is a very challenging time for the blood supply.”

All blood types are accepted, and people are encouraged to visit their local Red Cross to donate.

“There’s basically no blood that we don’t need,” said Dr. Anne Rizzo, System Surgical Chair of The Guthrie Clinic. “O-negative is the universal donor, so that is the most universally accepted blood type. We need all kinds of blood. It doesn’t matter what type of blood you have; we are in need of it.”

Sheila Sullivan, Area Booking Manager of the American Red Cross in the Binghamton District said that if you’re unable to make time to donate blood, find somebody who can.

“We call it a blood buddy,” said Sullivan. “Have them donate for you as a Christmas present to you. Ask them to please go to a local blood drive and donate.”