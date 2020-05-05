Health experts say haircuts and spas are not safe for Phase One re-opening

News

by: Megan Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Federal health experts say haircuts and spa activities are not safe during Phase One of re-opening.

In a national interview over the weekend, Dr. Debra Birx with the Federal COVID-19 Task Force said the task force does not recommend these businesses re-open yet, but hair salons and spas are set to re-open in Arkansas on Wednesday.

Today, we asked the Governor and Secretary of Health about it.

Dr. Nate Smith said he believes the state has the restrictions in place to keep people safe.

“After looking at that and discussing it with the physicians who drafted the directive, we felt like this was an appropriate time based on a risk-based timing,” Smith said.

Some of the restrictions include a limit on capacity and the need for everyone to wear a mask.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

PA Coronavirus Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now