5th flu death reported in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The latest local flu report is out and there is another flu-reported death in our area.

To date, there have been five flu-related deaths in Monroe County.

One of the flu-related deaths was a child, announced back in October. Since then, four more people have died.

Three of those people were between the ages of 75 and 84, and one of those people was older than 85, according to the flu report.

Last week, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello emphasized the importance of everyday vigilance when it comes to flu prevention. Bello, along with Monroe County Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza stressed that locally, the flu is a much greater threat than the normal coronavirus.