DENVER (KDVR) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a 22-state salmonella outbreak that has infected people.

So far, 15 people have been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported. CDC interviews with sick people and traceback data show that onions processed at Gills Onions may be the source of the outbreak.

Gills voluntarily issued a recall of its bagged, precut onions at the center of the investigation. The recalled items include diced yellow onions, diced celery and onions, diced mirepoix, and diced red onions.

The products recalled had use-by dates in August 2023, so they are no longer for sale in stores. However, consumers may have them — or foods made with them — in freezers.

The Food and Drug Administration’s detailed recall notice has more information and lot numbers of the affected products.

The recalled products were sent to Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington, but people in many more states have fallen sick.

According to the CDC, the 73 people identified in this salmonella outbreak live in:

Arizona (1)

California (17)

Colorado (1)

Georgia (1)

Iowa (1)

Idaho (1)

Illinois (4)

Indiana (2)

Kentucky (1)

Massachusetts (1)

Michigan (6)

Montana (2)

North Dakota (2)

New York (1)

Ohio (3)

Oregon (3)

Tennessee (1)

Texas (1)

Utah (17)

Virginia (3)

Wisconsin (3)

Wyoming (1)

Through interviews with 19 individuals, the CDC found that 14 people reported eating onions or being served diced onions. Of those 14 people, six were in long-term care facilities that served diced onions from Gills Onions.

Salmonella cases reported in this outbreak date back to early August. Officials with the FDA and the CDC are investigating the outbreak to determine whether additional products are tied to illnesses.

What you should do

Check your freezers and refrigerators for recalled onion products. If you have any, throw them away or return them to where you bought them. Consumers should not eat, sell or serve the onions or foods made with them, health officials said.

Wash items and surfaces that may have touched the recalled onion products using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

Call your healthcare provider if you have any severe salmonella symptoms.

Symptoms of salmonella

Most people infected with Salmonella exhibit diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. Symptoms usually start six hours to six days after swallowing the bacteria.

Most people recover without treatment after four to seven days. Some people — especially children younger than 5 years, adults 65 years and older, and people with weakened immune systems — may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.