ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Arnot Health is now mandating masks in certain patient care areas due to an increase in respiratory illness.

This mandate follows an increase in cases of influenza, RSV and COVID in the area with hopes to mitigate the risk to patients and others at the medical facility. For two weeks, beginning on Thursday, Jan. 4, until Thursday, Jan. 18, all employees, visitors and volunteers will be required to wear a mask in the following areas:

Inpatient hospital units

Emergency departments

Skilled nursing units at St. Joseph’s and Ira Davenport Hospitals

Falck Cancer Center

Infusion Center at Arnot Ogden Medical Center

Although masks are required in the locations mentioned above, masks are also strongly recommended in other areas on the Arnot campuses. Patients who are medically able to wear a mask will be expected to do so as well. Masks will be available in all areas for people to utilize.

According to Arnot, the number of RSV patients has been increasing since the end of November and doubled in December, and the number of COVID inpatients has tripled since October. In addition, the health facility has seen almost 150 outpatients test positive since the first flu-related admission at the beginning of December.

This recent spike in respiratory illnesses is what prompted this mandate, which will be re-evaluated in the coming weeks.