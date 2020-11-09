Arnot Health urges stroke patients to come to the hospital when they feel symptoms

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – When coronavirus cases spiked during the springtime, Arnot Health’s emergency department and stroke center saw a dramatic decrease.

Arnot Health officials say that now with a rapid increase in coronavirus cases in New York State, they don’t want to see a repeat and are urging patents to come in instead of handling medical care alone and at home.

“My fear is that this may happen again. We want people to understand if you’re having these sudden symptoms to call 9-11 and come to the hospital. There are treatments that we can do for them if they get here in a timely manner. It’s important to come and be checked out. We’d much rather have you come and be checked out then sit home and suffer,” said Stroke Program Manager at Arnot Health, Mary Ann Teeter.

The Arnot Health Stroke Center recently received a “get with the guidelines – stroke gold plus” designation from the American Heart Association.

This means they have achieved a quality program to ensure the best possible outcome for patients who suffer a stroke.

“We noticed a decline in Stroke patients presenting to the emergency department and/or calling the ambulance for assistance and that had us worried because we knew that those patients were experiencing those symptoms, but I think they were afraid to come to the hospital. If you’re having any of these (stroke) symptoms, call 9-11 come to the hospital we will keep you safe, we’ll take care of you,” said Teeter.

