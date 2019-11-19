Cottage cheese recalled due to possible plastic, metal contamination

About 9,500 cases of Breakstone’s Cottage Cheese have been voluntarily recalled due to possible plastic and metal contamination.

The company says that pieces of red plastic and metal may have been introduced during production, according to the FDA. The company discovered the issue when it was notified by a consumer of the presence of a piece of red plastic in a container of cottage cheese.

There have reportedly been six consumer complaints but no reports of illness or injury.

The following varieties are being recalled:

16-ounce Breakstone’s 2% Milkfat Lowfat Large Curd Cottage Cheese with best when used by code date: Dec102019

24-ounce Breakstone’s 4% Milkfat Large Curd Cottage Cheese with best when used by code date: Dec102019

24-ounce Breakstone’s 4% Milkfat Small Curd Cottage Cheese with best when used by code date: Dec102019

