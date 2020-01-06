Flu season to be the deadliest in recent history

ELMIRA, N.Y. (CNN/WETM) – America’s top infectious disease doctor believes this flu season is shaping up to be one of the worst in decades.

Doctor Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Disease, is sounding the alarm for this season.

While he says it is impossible to say how the flu season will play out, he says the season is among the deadliest in recent history.

At least 29 hundred people in the U-S have died from influenza this season alone. The CDC estimates there have been at least 6.4 million flu illnesses and 55 thousand hospitalizations.

“Influenza activity has not yet peaked,” says the New York Department of Health. “There have been steep increases in cases in the last few weeks, and it is expected to continue to increase in the upcoming weeks.”

18 News spoke to Erica Shatara, a physician from Guthrie Clinic in Southport, N.Y. who says it is never too late to get a flu shot.

“I think with the flu it is very important,” says Shatara. “If you have been diagnosed or if you feel like you have the flu that you stay home, rest, drink plenty of fluids, wash your hands, and stay out of the public so you aren’t at risk of spreading it to the public.”

Children are more at risk and more susceptible to Influenza B, this season’s dominant strain. Fauci urges everyone older than six months to get a flu shot if they haven’t already.