Skipping one mammogram may increase the risk of death from breast cancer

(WETM) – A new study suggests that women who miss just one scheduled mammogram before a breast cancer diagnosis could encounter a greatly higher risk of death.

Sweden Researchers tracked nearly 550,000 breast cancer patients for 10 years.

They found women who kept their past two mammogram appointments before being diagnosed were 29 % less likely to die from the disease than those who had skipped one of their past two screenings.

They had a 50 % lower risk of dying than women who kept neither appointment.