Steuben County confirms 2 more cases of COVID-19

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Steuben County Public Health Department has confirmed (2) more cases of COVID-19. This brings the total of 13 cases in the county.

One individual is a resident in the Town of Hornellsville, and the other is a resident in the Town of Cameron. According to Steuben County Officials, there are 126 people in quarantine and 141 people have been tested.