Steuben County confirms 2 more cases of COVID-19

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Steuben County Public Health Department has confirmed (2) more cases of COVID-19. This brings the total of 13 cases in the county.

One individual is a resident in the Town of Hornellsville, and the other is a resident in the Town of Cameron. According to Steuben County Officials, there are 126 people in quarantine and 141 people have been tested. 

The individuals are currently being isolated and monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff is investigating and identifying close contacts of the confirmed cases and any exposure risks. One or more of the individuals reported visiting the following locations on days they also first started experiencing symptoms or while symptomatic and have been in isolation since. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals at these locations are being notified.

· 3/19/20 morning – Wegmans in Hornell

· 3/19/20 morning – Maple City Physical Therapy in Hornell

· 3/19/20 – 3/22/20 – Fred & Harriett Taylor Health Center in Bath

Residents, including those who visited the above locations on the days noted, should monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and contact their healthcare provider for instructions.

“As we see an increase in positive cases, so should we increase our diligence in our efforts to stay home and stay safe,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Our actions now will be reflected in the number of cases seen in coming weeks.”

