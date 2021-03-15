Teens’ mental health has been significantly impacted by the pandemic

(WETM) – A new survey suggests the pandemic has impacted the mental health of teens.

Approximately 977 parents were polled and 46 % say their child showed signs of new or worsening mental health conditions since the beginning of the pandemic.

Parents of girls were more likely to report new or intensifying signs of depression or anxiety in comparison to parents of boys.

3 in 4 parents have reported a negative impact on their teens’ connections to friends, while 1in 7 say their teen has withdrawn from the family since the start of the pandemic.

About 25 % of parents have sought help from a mental health provider for their teen.

