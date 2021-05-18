The U.S. sees the lowest number of pediatric Covid cases since late October

(WETM) – The number of new weekly cases of covid-19 in children has dropped to the lowest level since late fall.

According to the latest data from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association, nearly 49,000 new pediatric cases were reported last week.

Experts say the country saw the lowest number of weekly cases of Covid-19 in children since late October, however, experts also say that children represented nearly 24% of the new weekly cases.

Over 3.9 million children have tested positive since the pandemic began, as of May 13.