Warren County confirms first COVID-19 delta variant case

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services’ daily COVID-19 update on Tuesday included confirmation of the first known delta variant case among the county’s population.

The resident was diagnosed on July 8, with the variant designation not determined until later. No information was given on where contact with the specific variant originated.

The county confirmed five new cases and one recovery on Tuesday, adding up to a current total of 40 active coronavirus cases.

The county said they weren’t surprised to learn that the delta variant had entered the county, due in part to a recent upswing in cases. Within the last three weeks, the numbers have risen from as low as five cases.

The delta variant is known to be more transmissible, and county health director Ginelle Jones sent out words of renewed caution.

“We ask everyone to be very cautious, particularly around those who have traveled out of state and those who aren’t vaccinated,” Jones said. “We continue to recommend that all who are eligible get vaccinated as soon as possible. While we have had some cases involving those who are vaccinated, the data continue to show that the vaccines are effective in reducing COVID transmission and severity of illness.”

Warren County’s New York State vaccine site at the Aviation Mall in Queensbury closed this week, but appointments remain available through the county and at other sites.

Warren County said that two of Tuesday’s cases stemmed from recent outbreaks at county nursing homes.

The county is continuing vaccination efforts in smaller areas. On Friday, July 25, staff vaccinated several locals in Brant Lake, and has clinics scheduled in coordination with the “Take a Bite” food festival on Wednesday evenings in Glens Falls.