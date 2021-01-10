Wolf Administration Highlights Second Annual Donor Day

Harrisburg, P.A.(WETM) – The Departments of Health and Transportation is highlighting the second annual organ donor day in Pennsylvania.

In an effort to encourage residents to register as organ and tissue donors, the departments urged residents to take a few seconds to sign up.

“The need for registered donors in Pennsylvania is now greater than ever; fewer people have registered as organ donors in 2020 than in previous years,” Dr. Levine said.

“Registering to be an organ and tissue donor has the potential to save many lives and can take only a few seconds. Organ and tissue transplants have become an integral part of health care in the state and across the nation, so I am encouraging Pennsylvanians to register as an organ donor and learn more about the importance of organ and tissue donation,” said Levine.

“Pennsylvania driver’s license and identification card holders can volunteer to possibly save a life through registering to be an organ donor when they get their picture taken for their license or ID card, or they can sign up anytime online,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said.

“We are proud to play a part in these potentially life-saving efforts,” said Yassmin.