UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Amid these temperatures, it is important to remember the risks of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Chief of Primary Care and Internal Medicine at Bassett Health Care Gretchen Hodgdon explains that usually, heat exhaustion proceeds heat stroke with milder symptoms that you can treat at home.

“Increased sweating fatigue dizziness some people experience cramping some people actually have a raspy voice,” said Hodgdon.

Symptoms of heat stroke are more serious and require a trip to the emergency room.

“The biggest warning sign is confusion or an altered mental state no ability to eat and not be able to hydrate the temperature can go up to 100.4 throbbing headaches no sweating red hot skin a seizure,” said Hodgdon.

Although we are starting to leave the extreme temperatures, experts say it is still important to exercise caution in order to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

“Simple things that I do that I recommend to my patients when you get up in the morning open your doors and windows to let the cool air come in and cool down the house keep a fan running or the air conditioner running. If you have availability to take a cool shower or let kids run in the sprinkler.

The most important thing is staying hydrated.

“In order for your body to absorb the hydration, you do have to drink pretty continuously you don’t want to drink a gallon in one sitting, it will be hard for your body to digest,” said Hodgdon.