SAYRE, PA. (WETM) – Through a viewer tip, 18News was made aware that both North and South-bound lanes of Elmira Street, were being redirected by first responders.

An 18 news reporter arrived on the scene to find a heavy police presence redirecting traffic.

The reporter on the scene says police were looking for shell casings, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

According to first responders on the scene, the investigation is still ongoing.