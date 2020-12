ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Heavy police presence was seen in the area of Water and Main Street for river rescue.

According to EPD, it was reported a male was yelling for help while walking on the side of the river.

The man is reported safe after being checked by EMS with the assistance of the Elmira Fire Department.

This is a developing story stick with 18 News for the latest details as the story continues to unfold.