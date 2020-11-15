Heavy winds and rain causing rolling power outages

(WETM-TV) – NYSEG and RG&E are responding to outages caused by strong winds and scattered thunderstorms that are moving across the state today.

Strong winds and rain causing some major interruptions this evening as multiple homes are without power.

Currently, approximately 16,750 NYSEG customers and 2,000 RG&E customers are without power.

NYSEG reports Steuben County currently having 3,773 homes without power, Chemung 49 homes, Schuyler 643, and Tioga County with 328.

According to NYSEG, crews are responding to make safe down wires, working with local municipalities to clear fallen debris from the roads, repairing broken poles, and restoring service along the way as safely and quickly as possible.

There is no set time when power will be restored. 18 News for the latest updates as they are released.