Hendy school fence damaged

WEST ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- On Sunday, August 2nd at about 2:30 AM, the West Elmira Police Department was dispatched to the Hendy Avenue School for a motor vehicle accident.
A single motor vehicle struck and damaged a section of the school’s perimeter fence. There were no injuries. The driver fled the scene and turned himself over to the WEPD later in the morning.
The operator of the motor vehicle is currently cooperating with the accident investigation. The West Elmira Police Department would like to thank those members of the community who provided witness statements.