Hersheypark hopes to open in July

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark is hoping to open the park in July.

In April the park announced that all current 2020 Season Passes were extended through June 30, 2021. All current 2020 Season Pass holders will receive one additional day for every public operating day that the park is closed during the 2020 season

Summer tickets purchased before the start of our 2020 summer season will remain valid for any public operating day through June 30, 2021, including all seasonal events.

Hersheypark is working to implement new safety initiatives to welcome guests back to a fun and safe environment.

The park will enhance cleaning and sanitization protocols, social distancing, capacity management, the use of personal protective equipment, and increase team member training.

The Guest Experience Team is available to answer questions by email at Hersheypark@HersheyPA.com.

Hersheypark is hoping to share an official opening date as soon as possible.