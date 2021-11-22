He’s back! Elmira’s councilman attends meeting after months-long absence

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – After being absent from the public eye since July, Elmira’s 5th District Councilman Tory Kitching was present at Elmira City Council’s virtual meeting Monday evening.

When the clerk called the councilman’s name during the roll call at the start of the meeting, he was present. The republican had not attended a council meeting since July, according to city records. Many of his constituents wondered where he was. Kitching told 18 News that he received a promotion with his full-time job which brought him downstate for some time.

The Chemung County Democratic Committee called for Kitching to resign. However, he said he did not plan on stepping down from office.

