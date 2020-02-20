Hidden History: The Hip-Hop and Black Experience Lecture

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning Community College will be the host to the Hip-Hop and Black Experience Lecture. The question and answer segment, the lecture and community party, will serve as a way to gain knowledge of the African American culture of music through the past present and future.

The Assistant Curator of the Cornell Hip Hop Collection will be the guest of honor, who is part of Cornell University Library’s Rare and Manuscript Collections division.

The event is taking place on February 25th, 2020, from 5-6:30 pm in the kelly lounge of Corning Community College. Admission is free, but registration will be required, which you can do here.

The event will not only serve as a black history experience by learning from the past but allow many local community members to learn and grow by networking with like-minded individuals.