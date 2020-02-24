Hidden History: The story of Dawn White

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The path that many follow may not be the path you seek in life. Many choose to go to college and others tend to work straight out of high school.



One woman chose to walk a different path beyond what her peers have taken.

Dawn White represents black history as an Air Force veteran, serving the country for nine years.



White says,

“They understood me, they helped me and they coached. They mentored me. Had it not been for that experience, I’m not sure I would be where I am today”.



For one woman to wear so many hats, White is a wife, mother, and part of Friendship Baptist Church in Corning. She is also the President of the Cosmopolitan Women’s Club in Elmira. The Cosmopolitan Women’s Club is the forefront of civic responsibilities while helping local African-American middle school students and graduating high school seniors in their pursuit of academic excellence.



Born and raised in the Twin Tiers, White plans to leave a legacy bigger than herself for the next generations to follow. Giving back while inspiring and motivating students to excel in their academic pursuits is something she is proud to accomplish.