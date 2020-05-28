Hidden Valley 4-H Camp Closed for 2020

SCHUYLER COUNTY (WETM-TV)- The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schuyler County (CCE) announced that Hidden Valley 4- H Camp will not be in session this year due to the coronavirus.

“We did everything possible to try and open our doors for families this year, our 75th anniversary, but the safety of our campers, staff and families comes first” said Mel Schroeder, Camp Administrator and Director of Youth and Family programming at CCE Schuyler.

“We know this is a blow to our campers and families who have been coming to Hidden Valley for years, but if we can’t guarantee the safety of our campers, we do not believe it’s responsible for us to open”.

All camp families who had registered for camp already will get a complete refund.

Registrants are asked to go to the original registration page here and file for a refund. Refunds should be available within 30 days, but may take longer.

“This decision did not come lightly, or without consultations with community leaders, camp families, our partners at Watkins Glen State Park and Cornell Cooperative Extension administration” said Phil Cherry, CCE Executive Director. “Everyone is heartbroken at this situation but closing camp for the season is the right thing to do.”

“I’m so sad for the families of campers, who I’m sure were looking forward to getting the children some fun time this summer,” said Bruce Condie, Hidden Valley 4-H Camp Director. “2020 was slated to be our big 75th Anniversary year, but I guess we’ll just have to wait for next year. We are already looking forward to 2021.”

As the coronavirus situation changes daily, there may be a possibility of opening the camp for a day or weekend in August, perhaps just for day campers or for entire families, however that is very tentative at this time and no firm plans are being made.

Summer camps are considered under Phase 4 of the New York state Coronavirus opening plan and as such, several key developments need to fall into place before we could consider such programming.

The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schuyler County (CCE) is a subordinate governmental body established under New York County Law 224 over one hundred years ago.

CCE’s mission is to enable people to improve their lives and communities through partnerships that put experience and research knowledge to work. Extension staff and trained volunteers deliver education programs, conduct applied research, and encourage community and university collaborations.

Our educators connect people with the information they need on topics such as commercial and consumer agriculture; nutrition and health; youth and families; energy awareness; and sustainable natural resources. CCE Schuyler also operates Hidden Valley 4-H Camp, celebrating 75 years in 2020.