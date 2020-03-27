Hidden Valley releases super spicy ranch sauce

NEW YORK (WLNS) - UPDATE (03/26/2020): The United States now leads the world in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases.

According to a running count by Johns Hopkins University, the number of people infected in the U.S. topped 82,000 on Thursday. That’s just ahead of the 81,000 cases in China and 80,000 in Italy.

Italy has the most confirmed deaths of any country with more than 8,000. More than 1,000 people have died in the U.S.

BEIJING (WLNS) - UPDATE (4:09 p.m.): The number of new COVID-19, or coronavirus, infections outside China has outpaced those inside the country for the first time, according to the World Health Organization.

One of the biggest challenges the UN health agency faces is that too many affected countries are still not sharing data with WHO.

UPDATE (3:42 p.m.): The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is responding to an outbreak of respiratory disease caused by a novel (new) coronavirus which has now been detected in 37 locations internationally, including cases in the United States.

The virus has been named “SARS-CoV-2” and the disease it causes has been named “coronavirus disease 2019” (abbreviated “COVID-19”), according to the CDC.

This is an emerging, rapidly evolving situation and CDC will provide updated information as it becomes available, in addition to updated guidance.