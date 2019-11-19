Breaking News
Hikers found safe 2 days after getting lost in Sipsey Wilderness

by: Jordan Highsmith

(Courtesy: Tony Pendleton/Shannon Ladnier & Michelle Pendleton; missing hikers found safe)

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two women went missing Friday while going to hike The Big Tree, a trail in the Sipsey Wilderness near Haleyville, Alabama.

Michelle Pendleton and her friend Shannon Ladnier were trying to reach The Big Tree via a shortcut and got lost during the hike Nov. 15, according to a family member.

Around 4:30 p.m., the hikers reached out to the local sheriff’s department to report they were lost.

Pendelton and Ladnier were found safe Sunday and met with search and rescue personnel and family members.

