Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) -The family of Tommy Hilfiger has passions outside the fashion world. This

Saturday, August 27th the family is holding a backpack giveaway as well as hosting lunch for

attendees at the Grove Park from noon until three.

Not only is the family donating backpacks to send students back to school, they’re also promoting

putting a stop to violence in schools.

Sean White is a vocal supporter of the initiative as he lost two children in the course of one month.

He’s tired of seeing kids dying and attending celebrations of life for children whose lives were cut

short due to violence and bullying.

Not having anything to do he has since founded the Family Affairs

program to raise funds to put a stop to violence and bullying in schools.