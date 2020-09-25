Hispanic Heritage Month: Corning Community College Diversity Center host virtual performance and discussion

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning Community College’s Diversity Center will host a virtual performance and discussion from poet, Artist, and Social Activist, Taina Asili.

From September 15 to October 15, National Hispanic Heritage Month is a period in the United States for remembering the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans to the history, culture, and achievements of the United States.

Monday, September 28, at 6 pm, the center will virtually have an artist that uses her music as a powerful force for social change.

Singer, filmmaker, and activist Taina Asili will be joining virtually to discuss the importance of music and social activism; her Puerto Rican, Latin, and Afro-Caribbean roots, and performing for the virtual audience.

Asili uses her 20+ years of experience as a professional social justice artist, educator, and community activist, to inspire the next generation of world leaders and to reignite the flames of those already engaged in social activism.

Join the discussion:

Meeting ID: 851 3702 6068

Dial by your location +1 929 205 6099 US (New York)