CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News continues its coverage for Hispanic Heritage month. We spoke with Carol Cain, founder of Brave World Media, a branding, marketing, and social media agency in the Finger Lakes.

After starting her career in communications working in PR and as a travel blogger, Cain decided to focus on the lack of diversity and inclusion in the media.

“I know how to do this work and I’m so unhappy about how it’s being done,” Cain said. “So I went behind the scenes and started my own agency in November 2017 to kind of be at the table where decisions are being made and influence who is giving the opportunity to tell the story,” she said.

Brave World Media is a small agency that provides marketing, campaigning, videography, photography, and other media relations work.

As a minority and business owner, “The contributions that immigrants bring to this country into our communities are so beneficial and vast, ”Cain says, being a minority and business owner herself “ I think we need to change the conversation on what an immigrant is and what potential they have.”