UPDATE: Hit and run suspect, Sara Harnas accepts plea deal

UPDATE: 1:10 P.M. (WETM) – Sara Harnas pleaded guilty to a felony charge of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident. Harnas was sentenced to an indeterminate term of 1 and 1/3 to 4 years in state prison.

——————————————————————————————————————-

Sara Harnas, the suspect in a deadly hit and run accident, has waived her right to a preliminary hearing.

The case will now go to the Chemung County District Attorney to determine whether or not there is enough evidence to indict her in the death of 68-year-old Charles Rogers.

Harnas allegedly struck and killed Rogers on April 9 while he was riding his bike on Grand Central Avenue.

Harnas was arraigned in Elmira City Court and remanded to the Chemung County Jail with bail set at $50,000 or $100,000 bond.

Police say a witness observed the striking vehicle traveling north on Grand Central Ave. in an erratic manner while having extensive damage. The witness called 911 and remained on the phone with dispatchers while following the vehicle until officers could catch the suspect.