SAYRE, PA. (WETM) – If you’re still looking for holiday gifts, a hobby shop in Sayre is offering thousands of classic options that you likely won’t find in other stores.

Loren Frantz opened Barber Pole Hobbies at 113 N Lehigh Ave. in 1995. The store is in the same location where his grandfather first opened a barber shop in the 1930’s, which was then run by his father.

“In the late 80’s I thought I wanted to join as well, but I just didn’t have the artistic ability to cut somebody’s hair,” said Frantz.

“There are so many options here. How many kits are in this store?” asked reporter Nick Dubina.

“Oh, there’s gotta be 50 or 60 thousand different kits. Cars, Planes, Boats, I have something for everybody,” said Frantz. “The models range from really easy that can snap together, to ones that can take you 6 to 7 months to build. We get repeat customers from 7-year-olds to 70 plus. I have models that are ten dollars, and others that can go up to hundreds of dollars. It all depends on how big of a model you want to put together, and how much detail you want to put into it.”

“A buddy of mine said it best, we have here what you can’t buy on Amazon. That is the experience and the knowledge of all of the tools, and the paint, you can’t get that on Amazon.”

“If you haven’t tried it yet, it will teach you patience. It will teach you how to follow the rules, to follow instructions” said customer Bill Stephenson. “It’s fun, your imagination is the only limit. People like me have been collecting for 50 years. You interchange parts, you interchange things, it kind of becomes a Lego set at that point. You build what you want to build.”

“My father would come home every Friday with a different model kit,” said Frantz. “Sometimes it was a plane, a tank, a train, but I remember when I was five years old, he came home with a model rocket, and it was called “the scrambler.” “I still have that in the first time that we sat down and put that together and then launched it. I was hooked ever since, and this is what came of that love of model rocketry.”

The shop will be open Saturday from noon until 7 p.m.