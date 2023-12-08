ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes will take the stage for rehearsals Friday night at the Clemens Center in downtown Elmira. On Saturday, its “Holiday Traditions Together” show will include a performance by the Rafael Grigorian Ballet, a chorus from Corning’s “Alternative School for Math and Science, and soprano Rachel Schutz from Ithaca College Faculty.

Before the show starts at 3 p.m. the Youth Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes will be playing in the Upper Lobby. Tickets start at $25. For students with ID its $15. The show is free for people 18 and under.

“We can have 1600 people here, so there are still seats available,” said Karen Cromer, the Executive Director of the Clemens Center. “We’d like to have a great big holiday audience to enjoy all the traditions of the holiday season.”

Just a block away from the Clemens Center, the First Arena is hosting a free “Christmas Movie Night & Ice Skating.” Starting at noon, costumed characters will take the ice during a showing of the 2003 Will Ferrell movie “Elf.” There will also be another showing at 4 p.m., a photo booth, arts and crafts and gifts delivered by Santa.

Santa will also be visiting Elmira’s Southside on Saturday. Swarthout’s Bait & Tackle Shop says the first 100 kids will receive gifts at its Winterfest on East Hudson Street. There will also be craft vendors, dancing elves, special guests and a chili cook-off.

Santa is also heading to Hammondsport for the 47th annual Christmas in the Park. It will be held in Pulteney Square starting at 4 p.m.

In Blossburg, Pennsylvania, a “Holly Jolly Christmas” celebration will feature a parade of lights starting Saturday at 4 p.m.

Back at the Clemens Center, Karen Cromer says music is not the only attraction. It’s also a chance to see the historic Powers Theater which is nearly 100 years old.

“It’s remarkable that this theater still stands in Elmira. It has been modified to accommodate the highway,” said Cromer. It’s a gorgeous place. This is the place to come again just to get away from everyday life for a while. Enjoy some live performances. Celebrate some locals who are here in the theater and performing on stage. And, you know, get the best of the holiday season right here and music and song.

For ticket information got to the Clemens Center website.