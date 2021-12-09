Holiday events happening this weekend in the Twin Tiers

(WETM) — Here’s a look at some of the holiday events that will be happening this weekend in the Twin Tiers and surrounding areas.

Holiday Art Market

The Arnot Art Museum is hosting Holiday Art Markets throughout the month of December until January 5, with one being this Saturday, Dec. 11.

They will be featuring 10 local and regional artists who have created beautiful and unique gifts for the season.

The market is open during regular museum hours from Tues. – Fri. 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday, Noon–5 p.m. entering into the market is free, but admission is $7 for those 18 or older, members of the museum receive 20% off all items at the market and free admission to the museum.

The museum is located at 1221 W. Church St. in Elmira.

Fill the Sleigh

The Arnot Art Museum will be accepting donations for their Fill the Sleigh program all throughout December.

The program accepts donations in the forms of non-perishable food items for Elmira’s Community Kitchen, and new or like-new winter outerwear for the Samaritan Center.

Those who bring in a donation will receive free admission into the most recent exhibit and entered into a drawing for a year-long museum membership.

The museum website has a list of items that are most needed for donations, you can find the list of items here.

Addison Parade of Lights

On Saturday, Dec. 11, there will be a Parade of Lights taking place in Addison.

The parade starts at 6 p.m. with a line-up at 5:30 p.m. in front of the American Legion on Maple Street.

Participants will be judged and have the opportunity to win prizes ranging from $15 to $50.

The parade ends at Tuscarora Elementary School where hot cocoa and cookies will be served to end the night.

Zonta Club Cookie Sale

The Zonta Club in Elmira will be holding its annual holiday cookie sale.

The sale will be taking place on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. and can be found at 742 W. First St. in Elmira.

Cookies are being sold at $10 per pound.

Photos with Santa at Mansfield University

Santa will be visiting Mansfield University on Sunday, Dec. 12 from noon to 4 p.m.

The event will be held at the University’s Straughn Auditorium, light refreshments and snacks will be provided for those attending.

Steuben County Toys for Tots

On Dec. 11, deputies from the Steuben County Sheriff s Office, local "Toys for Tots" and Steuben Sheriff s Foundation representatives will be at the Erwin and Hornell Walmart Plazas, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., to conduct a “Fill the Patrol Car” event to receive toys and coats for children in need in Steuben County.

The Sheriff`s Office receives new or gently used coats, scarves, gloves, and mittens to distribute to our school districts for those that are not adequately clothed for the winter.

Each year the Marine Corps Reserve “Toys for Tots” campaign sends toys to Steuben County for distribution. This year, due to shipping issues and shortages, they were only able to send a quarter of what is usually received.

Please help support their mission this holiday season to create a special memory for all of the children in Steuben County.

His Haven “Under the Tree From Me” event

His Haven in Elmira is holding an “Under the Tree From Me” holiday event for kids on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is described as an individual shopping experience for kids, with others in mind, and a way for children to have the opportunity to experience the joy of giving to others.

The event is free but does require registration, which can be done by calling 607-442-6442 or going to hishaven.org.