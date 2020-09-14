Homeless encampment found on Lackawanna Trail

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- ‘Friends of Chemung River Watershed’ was notified today by Chemung County that there was some “dumping” on the Lackawanna Trail and that a small homeless camp had been abandoned. After investigating, they realized they realized the encampment was quite extensive and likely not abandoned.

Emily Marino Executive Director of Friends of Chemung River Watershed told 18 News, “one it’s illegal, two a lot of the litter is going into the water, which becomes part of the community’s drinking water, and then there’s some concerns over people going down the trails and coming on to a homeless encampment. We’d like to find ways to help these people before they result to living outside.”

The organization has been collaborating with some community agencies to help find those in need, resources, and places to live. There are multiple homeless shelters in Elmira, but Marino says many have been dealing with an influx of people since COVID-19 hit.

‘Friends of Chemung River Watershed’ did their best to clean up as much as they could, but it was too much for them, so they have asked Elmira Police Department for help.