ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) The owners of the Mother Orcutt Holiday Home have been overwhelmed with love following a C-Tran bus crashing into their home, the afternoon of January 30th.

Martha and Bob Roberts are used to having a busy street having been part of the Westside Neighborhood’s Holiday Home Tour several years. Nothing could’ve prepared the couple for a C-Tran bus crashing into their home on the corner of Euclid Avenue and West Clinton Street.

“Shocking to see a bus drive into your home. A room we just stepped out of, if it were a few minutes earlier this would have been a different scenario,” said Martha Roberts.

According to the Elmira Police Department (EPD), the driver of a blue 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee blew past a stop sign on Euclid Avenue hitting a C-Tran bus that had the right of way. The collision caused the C-Tran bus to strike the residence leaving significant damage.

The driver of the bus was removed, treated by Erway ambulance, and is currently in stable condition at Robert Packer Hospital. There were no additional passengers on the bus during the time of the crash.

“Most of the things in that room have been crushed. The whole side wall of the house going back through the kitchen appears to have shifted,” said Bob Roberts.

Additional damage included the Roberts’ fence, entry way, and garden. What used to be the home’s dining room is now boarded up, but Bob shared he is actively working to get the home repaired and says it could take a month or longer.

The driver of the Jeep was also treated Erway and later released from Arnot Ogden with minor injuries. EPD reports the driver was ticketed for the reckless driving. Martha Roberts explains Euclid Avenue and West Clinton can be a bad corner.

“You’ve got people that go too fast down Euclid because I think Euclid is so wide, they don’t stop at the stop sign. There’s a lot of children in this neighborhood, this was during the time kids were getting out of school. Pay attention to the signs and slow down.”

Martha Roberts shares the accident will have no effect on the home returning to the Holiday Home Tour for its next season. She assured us that things will get done and says it gives her and her husband the opportunity to go antique shopping.